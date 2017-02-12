WWII bomb defused in Greece; 70,000 evacuees heading home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki said an unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station was defused Sunday and safely taken to an army firing range outside the city, paving the way for over 70,000 people to return home.

The roads in western Thessaloniki and the suburb of Kordelio, where most of those forced to evacuate earlier Sunday came from, have reopened. Authorities had shut down a 1.2-mile radius for experts to safely work on the bomb.

The U.S.-made 275-pound bomb was “badly corroded, but its detonation mechanism was still in very good condition,” said Army spokesman Col. Nikos Fanios.

The Army had initially estimated that the bomb weighed 500 pounds. Officials said it was 5 feet long.

The bomb will be either detonated or dismantled at the firing range, Fanios said. He added that similar bombs had been found in previous years near the Macedonia Airport east of the city, but, with the area being mostly open fields, no large scale evacuation had been deemed necessary.

Sunday's evacuation started at 7 a.m. when police went house-to-house ringing bells and knocking on doors to remind people to leave.

Bomb disposal experts started work at 11.30 a.m., 90 minutes later than planned, but defused the bomb in only 30 minutes, Central Macedonia governor Apostolos Tzizikostas announced.