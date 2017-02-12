North Korea tests Trump's resolve with latest missile launch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Korea's latest ballistic missile test triggered swift condemnation Sunday from the international community as the hermit nation's move challenges President Trump in his first month in office.

South Korea's defense ministry quickly charged in a statement that Kim Jong Un's missile launch — probably a medium- or intermediate-range missile — was “aimed at drawing global attention to the North by boasting its nuclear and missile capabilities.”

“It is also believed that it was an armed provocation to test the response from the new U.S. administration under President Trump,” the defense ministry said.

The launch came as Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump and Abe made a joint appearance Saturday night to condemn the launch just hours after the missile test was confirmed, with Abe calling it “absolutely intolerable.”

Trump, in his brief statement with Abe, said only “that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.” But the president's policy adviser, Stephen Miller, told Fox News Sunday that Trump is sending an “unmistakable signal to North Korea and to the entire world.”

Miller said Trump is determined to “reinforce and strengthen our vital alliances in the Pacific region as part of our strategy to deter and prevent the increasing hostility that we've seen in recent years from the North Korean regime.”

NATO Secretary Gen. Jens Stoltenberg urged North Korea “not to raise tensions further and to re-engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue with the international community.” The European Union said in a statement that North Korea's “repeated disregard of its international obligations is provocative and unacceptable.”

The Italian foreign ministry said North Korea's “repeated missile tests,” combined with its development of a nuclear arsenal, “constitute a threat to peace and to international security.” A top Russian foreign affairs official said North Korea's behavior “is a definite challenge to all of us.”

The missile test is “a reminder that we should not relax and should understand that the situation of the (Korean) peninsula is quite unstable and may turn into a hot conflict,” Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia's lower house of Russia's parliament, said Sunday, according to the Interfax news agency.