World

Protesters flock Mexico City against Trump

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY — Thousands of demonstrators waving Mexican flags and signs denouncing President Trump marched Sunday through central Mexico City, the largest mobilization in the capital to date against the policies of the Trump White House.

“We are not against the American people: This is about Trump, who is spreading hate and division,” said Maria Garcia, a former resident of Chicago who carried an unflattering, papier-mache likeness of the U.S. president. “The United States and Mexico are natural friends and allies, but Trump is destroying this.”

Protesters hoisted signs declaring, “Respect, Mexico” and “We are all Mexico” as they marched down Paseo de la Reforma, the capital's main street.

The turnout and emotion were indicative of the widespread indignation that Trump's various policies — widely viewed here as anti-Mexican — have sparked south of the border.

“Trump, pay for your own wall!” one sign said in English, a reference to the president's plan to build a new barrier along the almost 2,000-mile frontier between the two nations.

The proposal has been a flashpoint of criticism here. The Mexican government has rebuffed Trump's declarations that Mexico would pay for the wall.

Along with the wall, Trump's plans to step up deportations, impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico and renegotiate trade deals have angered many in Mexico and raised fears of an economic collapse.

The Mexican peso has been steadily declining in value against the dollar since Trump began rising in the U.S. election polls late last year.

“I came here on my birthday because Trump is trying to divide people, and I'm against that,” said Arleen Ledezma, a Mexican-American hairdresser from Tucson who carried a sign declaring in Spanish: “My nationality is the United States but my roots are Mexican.” She said she flew down for the day to show solidarity.

The march was one of two major anti-Trump mobilizations planned for Sunday.

