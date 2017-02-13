Green-card holder who voted illegally in Texas gets 8 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A permanent U.S. resident living in Texas has been sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally voting, a punishment that will probably result in the woman's deportation after she completes her sentence.

On Wednesday, a Tarrant County, Texas, jury convicted 37-year-old Rosa Maria Ortega on two felony charges of illegal voting, for casting a ballot as a noncitizen in 2012 and 2014. Ortega is a green-card holder who was brought to the United States from Mexico when she was an infant, her attorney said.

The decision was hailed by some — including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who prosecuted the case — as a sign the state intends to crack down on voter fraud.

“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state's election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Paxton said in a statement. “Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is essential to preserving our democracy.”

However, Ortega's lawyer and others said the punishment was unusually harsh and meant to appease those who are “swept up in the Trump hysteria where he is trying to find an explanation for why he lost the popular vote.”

President Trump has alleged, without evidence, that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because 3 million to 5 million illegal ballots were cast against him.

Although his claims about widespread voter fraud have been debunked, that has not stopped Trump from resurrecting them, most recently this past week while speaking with senators in New Hampshire.

Ortega did not vote in the 2016 presidential election, her attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Washington Post.

Ortega was a registered Republican who had been voting for more than a decade, he said. On her voter application, Ortega was faced with only two options — to mark herself as a “citizen” or a “noncitizen” — and didn't know better, he added.

“She doesn't know. She's got this (green) card that says ‘resident' on it, so she doesn't mark that she's not a citizen,” Birdsall said. “She had no ulterior motive beyond what she thought, mistakenly, was her civic duty.”

Birdsall also claimed he and Paxton had an agreement in which he would dismiss the felonies as long as Ortega accompanied him to the state legislature and spoke in favor of changing voting procedures. But that was killed by another official, Birdsall said.

However, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson “killed that resolution,” Birdsall said.

What resulted, he said, was an unnecessarily harsh prison sentence that dwarfed punishments most people receive. Birdsall, a former public integrity prosecutor in Dallas County, said he never filed a voter fraud charge in five years.

“These charges are exceedingly rare,” he said, citing one past case in which a Houston-area group was sentenced to three years in prison after they listed a hotel as their residence in an effort to sway a local election.

“They were doing some shenanigans that needed to be punished,” Birdsall said, of the other case. He said Ortega, who only obtained a sixth-grade education, did not intend to commit a crime.

“Although (Ortega) was arrested in 2015, (the case) didn't reach fruition until right in the middle of all this Trump hysteria,” he said. “The timing of this was the perfect storm.”

Wilson's office did not immediately respond to an interview request Saturday. A spokeswoman for the district attorney told the New York Times on Friday that there were only “discussions,” not negotiations, before Ortega's trial.

The sentencing has thrust questions about voter fraud — as well as a controversial voter ID law in Texas — back into the spotlight. In July, a federal appeals court ruled that the state's strict voter-ID law discriminated against minority voters. In January, the Supreme Court declined to review the lower court's ruling.