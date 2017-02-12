O'Brien may seek death penalty in Ohio State student's slaying

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien is considering the death penalty for the accused killer of an Ohio State University student and will ask the municipal court that he be jailed without bond.

Brian L. Golsby, 29, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with the death of Reagan Tokes, 21. Grove City police also filed an additional charge of rape late Saturday night.

Golsby is set for his first appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Monday.

Her nude body was found Thursday near a park entrance in Grove City. She was last seen leaving work at a Columbus restaurant Wednesday night and was reported missing by her off-campus roommates and co-workers when she never made it home.

Tokes grew up outside Toledo. She was a fourth-year psychology major at Ohio State and was due to graduate in May.

Grove City Police Sgt. Chris White said at a news conference Saturday that Tokes was shot twice in the head. A coroner didn't find any other visible injuries but would be testing a rape kit, White said.

Golsby was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday after being identified as a suspect through DNA evidence gathered in and around Tokes' car, which was found not far from where Golsby was living in Columbus, White said.

Police believe Tokes encountered Golsby not long after she left the restaurant shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Golsby then took her to the Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, where he raped Tokes and then shot and killed her, according to the complaint.

She was found at the park Thursday afternoon.

Golsby registered as a sex offender after being released from prison. He pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus to aggravated robbery and attempted rape charges in May 2011 and received a six-year sentence.

Tokes' uncle, Jeff McCrary, issued a statement on behalf of her family.

“We will always remember Reagan as a vibrant, loving young woman who embraced life,” the statement said.