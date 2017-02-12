ACLU is seeing a Trump-era surge in members and donations

NEW YORK — The nearly century-old American Civil Liberties Union says it is suddenly awash in donations and new members as it does battle with President Donald Trump over the extent of his constitutional authority, with nearly $80 million in online contributions alone pouring in since the election.

That includes a record $24 million surge over two days after Trump banned people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The organization said its membership has more than doubled since the election to a record of nearly 1.2 million, and its Twitter following has tripled.

“It feels like we're drinking from a fire hydrant,” said ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero, adding that the election has brought immigration, refugee, reproductive, civil and voting rights “to a high boil.”

“What's really heartening is people are paying attention. They're aware of the crisis on the horizon,” he said. The ACLU said it has raised $79 million online from nearly 1 million individuals since the election. It had no immediate figures for contributions made by other means.

The boost to the ACLU's $220 million budget will allow it to spend more on its state operations, which Romero said became critical after some legislatures took Trump's election as a license to promote anti-immigrant, anti-civil rights and anti-abortion legislation.

The ACLU was born in 1920 when a small group of idealists challenged then-Attorney General Mitchell Palmer's order that thousands of people branded foreign anarchists or communists be arrested without warrants. Many were deported.