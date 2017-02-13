Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Mnuchin confirmed as Treasury secretary

Wire Reports | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
President Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence (R) administers the oath of office to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, accompanied by fiancee Louise Linton, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Steven Mnuchin, whose previous roles have included former CEO of OneWest Bank, Wall Street banker and film financier, was confirmed Monday as Treasury secretary, ensuring his place in President Trump's economic inner circle after a contentious row over his company's foreclosure practice and failure to disclose overseas business interests.

Facing opposition from Democrats and consumer activists, Mnuchin was one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks as his résumé and confirmation hearing seemingly ran counter to Trump's populist campaign message of reining in Wall Street's influence. The Senate voted for his confirmation 53-47. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was the only Democrat voting for the confirmation.

Mnuchin's path to confirmation was tumultuous. The Senate Finance Committee had been scheduled to vote on Jan. 30 whether to send Mnuchin's nomination to the full Senate. Using a procedural mechanism, Democrats on the committee skipped the hearing.

As Treasury secretary, Mnuchin, 54, will oversee a massive department that runs the federal tax system, pays the nation's bills and produces currency and stamps. As one of Trump's top advisors, the New York City native will have the president's ear in his key economic priorities, including tax reform, rolling back regulations on banks established by the Dodd-Frank Act, infrastructure project funding and changing or repealing Obamacare. He served as Trump's 2016 national campaign finance chief.

Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed physician David Shulkin to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Trump administration.

The vote was 100-0.

Shulkin is a former Obama administration official who had served as the VA's top health official since 2015.

He is the first non-veteran to lead the government's second-largest department.

Shulkin has pledged a more modest approach to fixing the VA than had been suggested by Trump on the campaign trail. The 57-year-old physician has ruled out wide-scale firings and privatization of the embattled agency as ways to reduce the length of time veterans must wait for medical care.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.