NAFTA issues mostly Mexican, Trump says

WASHINGTON — Pledging “bridges of commerce” with Canada, President Trump told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday he wants relatively minor changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, adding that most of his problems with the massive trade deal involve the deal's third partner, Mexico.

“We'll be tweaking it,” Trump told reporters about NAFTA, which he attacked during last year's presidential campaign as a “disaster” that sent U.S. jobs to other countries. Trump did not specify what changes he would seek, but said most of the agreement's impact on U.S.-Canada trade relations is “a much less severe situation than what's taken place on the southern border:” Mexico.

“We're going to work with Mexico,” Trump said. “We're going to make it a fair deal for both parties.”

As for Canada, Trump praised Trudeau for talks that ranged from trade to counter-terrorism. “We should coordinate closely and we will coordinate closely to protect jobs in our hemisphere and keep wealth on our continent and to keep everyone safe,” the U.S. president said of his northern neighbor.

Trudeau, sometimes speaking in French, praised the trade pact and said he had “productive” discussions with Trump, including the topic of “cross-border commerce.” He called Canada an “essential partner” of the United States. Trudeau noted that millions of jobs on both sides of the border are dependent on trade.

“Relationships between neighbors are pretty complex, and we won't always agree on everything,” he said, but added that at the end of the day, he believes the U.S.-Canadian relationship will remain strong.

The two leaders also announced new efforts to fight drug abuse and help more women start and operate their own businesses.

Trump's pledge to re-work NAFTA — or void it altogether if he does not get satisfactory concessions — hovered over his first face-to-face meeting with Trudeau.

On the campaign trail, Trump regularly attacked NAFTA as a bad trade deal that sent U.S. jobs to Mexico and Canada.

Trump has already clashed with Mexico, mostly over Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump, 70, and Trudeau, 45, are virtual polar opposites politically. Trudeau leads the Liberal Party of Canada, half his Cabinet is female and he is a backer of free trade. Canada has also accepted 40,000 Syrian refugees.

Trump's immigration order — temporarily stayed by a federal court panel — would bar any Syrian refugees from traveling to the United States, only two of his 16 official Cabinet picks are women, and he has signaled he will take a more protectionist stance on trade.