Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

NAFTA issues mostly Mexican, Trump says

Usa Today | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Pledging “bridges of commerce” with Canada, President Trump told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday he wants relatively minor changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, adding that most of his problems with the massive trade deal involve the deal's third partner, Mexico.

“We'll be tweaking it,” Trump told reporters about NAFTA, which he attacked during last year's presidential campaign as a “disaster” that sent U.S. jobs to other countries. Trump did not specify what changes he would seek, but said most of the agreement's impact on U.S.-Canada trade relations is “a much less severe situation than what's taken place on the southern border:” Mexico.

“We're going to work with Mexico,” Trump said. “We're going to make it a fair deal for both parties.”

As for Canada, Trump praised Trudeau for talks that ranged from trade to counter-terrorism. “We should coordinate closely and we will coordinate closely to protect jobs in our hemisphere and keep wealth on our continent and to keep everyone safe,” the U.S. president said of his northern neighbor.

Trudeau, sometimes speaking in French, praised the trade pact and said he had “productive” discussions with Trump, including the topic of “cross-border commerce.” He called Canada an “essential partner” of the United States. Trudeau noted that millions of jobs on both sides of the border are dependent on trade.

“Relationships between neighbors are pretty complex, and we won't always agree on everything,” he said, but added that at the end of the day, he believes the U.S.-Canadian relationship will remain strong.

The two leaders also announced new efforts to fight drug abuse and help more women start and operate their own businesses.

Trump's pledge to re-work NAFTA — or void it altogether if he does not get satisfactory concessions — hovered over his first face-to-face meeting with Trudeau.

On the campaign trail, Trump regularly attacked NAFTA as a bad trade deal that sent U.S. jobs to Mexico and Canada.

Trump has already clashed with Mexico, mostly over Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump, 70, and Trudeau, 45, are virtual polar opposites politically. Trudeau leads the Liberal Party of Canada, half his Cabinet is female and he is a backer of free trade. Canada has also accepted 40,000 Syrian refugees.

Trump's immigration order — temporarily stayed by a federal court panel — would bar any Syrian refugees from traveling to the United States, only two of his 16 official Cabinet picks are women, and he has signaled he will take a more protectionist stance on trade.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.