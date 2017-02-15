Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

House Democrats escalate effort to obtain Trump tax returns

Reuters | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 12:27 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats on Tuesday tried but failed to pressure Republicans into seeking President Trump's tax returns, saying the scandal over Michael Flynn made it imperative to find out whether the president has business ties to Russia.

A day after the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee dismissed the idea, the panel's Democrats proposed an amendment demanding that the committee ask the Treasury Department for copies of Trump's returns by March 1.

“Unless this amendment is adopted, we will never see the president's tax returns while he's in office,” Rep. Sander Levin, a Michigan Democrat, told committee Chairman Kevin Brady at a public hearing.

“Before you stonewall this, I urge you to think twice,” Levin added. “You'll only keep the issue... alive.

Brady strongly rejected the request as an abuse of the committee's authority.

Minutes later, committee rejected the amendment along party lines in a 23-15 vote.

The vote represents only the latest skirmish between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over whether lawmakers should review Trump's tax returns, which critics say would help determine whether the president's sprawling business empire poses any conflicts of interest. House Democratic aides say the political battle will continue.

The resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Monday intensified Democratic interest in the documents, with one lawmaker warning about the potential danger of blackmail.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, a New Jersey Democrat, issued the first request for Trump's returns in a Feb. 1 letter that Brady rejected Monday.

Experts say federal law authorizes the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation to examine individual tax returns.

The two other panels are headed by Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican who dismissed the idea of seeking Trump's returns last week.

House Republicans contend that the authority to examine tax returns was meant to ensure the proper administration of the tax code.

Democrats contend that Trump's business empire involves state-owned enterprises in China and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other interests in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Taiwan and the Philippines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.