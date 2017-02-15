Trump son-in-law expected to fill Mideast void

Trump's selection of conservative media over mainstream news outlets is in line with the favoritism he has shown at previous press conferences, but a departure from past presidents. Typically, the wire service the Associated Press was called on first, followed by major news organizations.

Jim Acosta of CNN, which Trump has repeatedly labeled as “fake news,” was not called on but asked a question about Russia, which Trump ignored.

Neither outlet asked about reports of contact between the Trump camp and Russian intelligence agents or the recent resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The first question went to The Christian Broadcasting Network, which states its mission “is to prepare the United States of America and the nations of the world for the coming of Jesus Christ;” the second to Townhall.com , a website whose mission is to “amplify” conservative voices — particularly conservative talk radio.

At President Trump's joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he only took two questions from members of the American media.

WASHINGTON — The sudden resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser has left a leadership void on Middle East issues that President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, looks poised to fill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump met face-to-face Wednesday for the first time since Trump's inauguration, and they focused on common goals such as combating Iran's nuclear ambitions in their remarks. But with Flynn out of the picture, Iran is expected to become less of a focus, allowing Kushner to direct the conversation more toward peace.

“In the absence of Flynn, it will accentuate in the short term him being a point person early on,” said David Makovsky, a former Obama administration senior adviser on peace talks.

Kushner, who is Jewish, is one of the president's most trusted advisers. His office is just a couple of doors down from the Oval Office. Despite not having government experience, Kushner, 35, is expected to play a crucial role in pursuing Trump goals to help broker a peace deal, according to the president.

In a startling display of their close relationship, Netanyahu referred to Kushner almost like an uncle on Wednesday. During the joint news conference with Trump in the East Room, Netanyahu brought up his long relationship with Kushner to highlight the strong support he said Israel had received from Trump and his team.

“I've known President Trump for many years,” Netanyahu said, before turning to Kushner, seated in the audience. “Can I reveal, Jared, how long I've known you? Well, he was never small; he was always big.”

How that familiarity will color U.S.-Israel relations is still to be seen. But Trump's and Netanyahu's statements at their news conference show that much remains in flux.

Trump seemed to pull back from decades of American support for a Palestinian state alongside Israel, saying he would accept whatever Israelis and Palestinians agree on, whether it be one state or two.

He did not repeat his campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “We're looking at it very, very strongly,” Trump said. “We're looking at it with great care, great care, believe me. And we'll see what happens.”

Trump told Netanyahu on Wednesday that peace with the Palestinians is important to him and that he would push for a peace deal. But he emphasized the right deal is one that works for both sides and they had to negotiate. He asked the prime minister to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

To accomplish peace, Trump said, the Israelis will have to “show some flexibility,” and the Palestinians will have to acknowledge and reduce some of the “hate” for Israel.

“They're taught tremendous hate,” Trump said. “I've seen what they're taught. And you can talk about flexibility there, too, but it starts at a very young age, and it starts in the schoolroom.”