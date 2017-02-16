Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump defends start of administration, bashes media

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Updated 14 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defense of his presidency and accused America's news media of being “out of control” at a White House news conference Thursday, vowing to bypass the media and take his message “straight to the people.”

Nearly a month into his presidency, Trump said his new administration had made “significant progress” and took credit for an optimistic business climate and a rising stock market. He pushed back against widespread reports of a chaotic start to his administration marked by a contentious executive order - now tied up in a legal fight - to place a ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump declared. The president announced that he would announce a “new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.”

The president announced that Alexander Acosta, dean of the Florida International University law school and former U.S. attorney in Florida, would be his nominee for Labor secretary. That came a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew after losing support among Republican senators.

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.

Trump, a reality television star and real estate mogul who was elected as an outsider intent on change, opened a hastily arranged news conference to bash coverage by the news media. He accused reporters of not telling the truth and only serving special interests.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people,” Trump said.

As for his inner circle, Trump is also expected to soon name a new national security adviser following this week's ouster of Michael Flynn, who the White House said had misled Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn's contacts with Russia.

Trump is said to favor Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, according to a White House official. Harward met with top White House officials last week and has the backing of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He was to meet with officials later Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump had a breakfast meeting with some of his staunchest House supporters.

The White House has said Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because he had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his dealings with Russia and whether he had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. Flynn previously had denied those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

On Thursday, he warned in a pair of tweets that “low-life leakers” of classified information will be caught. As journalists were being escorted out of the breakfast meeting, Trump responded to a reporter's question on the subject by saying: “We're going to find the leakers” and “they're going to pay a big price.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.