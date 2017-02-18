China halts North Korea coal imports for year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BEIJING — China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea until the end of the year, the Commerce Ministry announced Saturday, in a surprise move that would cut off a major financial lifeline for Pyongyang and significantly enhance the effectiveness of U.N. sanctions.

Coal is North Korea's largest export item, and also China's greatest point of leverage over the regime.

The ministry said the ban would come into force Sunday and be effective until Dec. 31.

China said the move was designed to implement November's United Nations Security Council resolution that tightened sanctions against the regime in the wake of its last nuclear test.

But experts said the move also reflected Beijing's deep frustration with North Korea over its recent missile test and the assassination of Kim Jong Un's half brother in Malaysia.

Kim Jong Nam had been hosted and protected by China for many years, and his murder, if proved to be conducted on Pyongyang's orders, would be seen as a direct affront to Beijing, experts said.

China has also come under significant international pressure to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, while President Xi Jinping is believed to have become increasingly irritated by Kim Jong Un's behavior.

North Korea is China's fourth-biggest supplier of coal. Although China announced last April that it would ban North Korean coal imports to comply with United Nations sanctions, it made exceptions for deliveries intended for the “people's well-being” and not connected to the North's missile programs.

In practice, that exception was the cover for coal to continue to flow across the border in huge quantities, with imports of non-lignite coal up 14.5 percent last year.