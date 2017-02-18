Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

McCorvey, whose case led to 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, dies at 69

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1998 file photo, Norma McCorvey poses in Dallas . McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym 'Jane Roe' led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. She was 69. McCorvey died at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey and was with her and her family when she died. He said she died of heart failure. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DALLAS — Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, died Saturday at 69.

McCorvey died at an assisted-living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey. He said she died of heart failure and had been ill.

McCorvey was 22, unmarried, unemployed and pregnant for the third time in 1969 when she sought to have an abortion in Texas, where the procedure was illegal except to save a woman's life. The suit, known as Roe v. Wade, led to the Supreme Court's 1973 ruling that established abortion rights, though by that time, McCorvey had given birth and given her daughter up for adoption.

Decades later, McCorvey became an evangelical Christian and joined the anti-abortion movement. A short time later, she became a Roman Catholic.

McCorvey lived quietly for years before revealing herself as Roe in the 1980s. She confessed to lying when she said the pregnancy was the result of rape.

Through the 1980s and into the 1990s, she was a supporter of abortion rights and worked for a time at a Dallas clinic where abortions were performed. Her 1994 autobiography, “I Am Roe: My Life, Roe v. Wade, and Freedom of Choice,” included abortion-rights sentiments and details about dysfunctional parents, reform school, petty crime, drug abuse, alcoholism, an abusive husband, an attempted suicide and lesbianism.

In 2005, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge by McCorvey to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

