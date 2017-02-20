Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Union sues over Iowa collective bargaining law

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law that eliminates most collective bargaining rights for public workers is unconstitutional and should be blocked, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by a key union in the state.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61 argues that the law violates language in the Iowa Constitution that ensures equality to citizens. The group — representing 40,000 public employees — asked for an injunction to halt the law's enforcement.

Republican Gov. Terry Branstad on Friday signed the law, which prohibits public sector unions from negotiating issues such as health insurance and supplemental pay. The law is similar to a 2011 collective bargaining law passed in Wisconsin that sparked large protests and legal challenges.

“The governor signing this bill is not the end. This is only the beginning,” said Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Iowa Council 61 in a conference call about the lawsuit Monday. “We intend to use every legal opportunity we have to challenge the constitutionality of this law.”

Branstad spokesman Ben Hammes declined to comment on the merits of the lawsuit but said he wasn't surprised Homan “has desperately decided to run to the courts with expensive litigation.”

The lawsuit was filed as Branstad prepares to resign to become U.S. ambassador to China under President Trump. Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, the incoming governor, also supports the law.

The lawsuit focuses on aspects of the law that exempt certain public safety employees from some prohibited negotiations. Those exempted workers include some law enforcement officers, firefighters, park rangers and peace officers designated by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The lawsuit argues that the law establishes two classes of public-employee bargaining units. The suit says that designation violates language in the state constitution that requires “uniform operation” on laws of general nature and states the Legislature shall not grant privileges or immunities not equally available to all citizens.

