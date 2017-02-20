Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kremlin calls Ukraine peace proposal 'absurd'

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
REUTERS
Women light candles Monday in Kiev, Ukraine, in commemoration of the third anniversary of pro-European Union protests.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The Kremlin said Monday that the Russian government does not know anything about a Ukraine peace plan crafted by an opposition Ukrainian lawmaker and two of President Trump's associates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, shrugged off the plan that the lawmaker in Ukraine reportedly tried to peddle to the Trump administration, dismissing it as “absurd.”

The draft plan, first reported by The New York Times, calls for all Russian forces to withdraw from eastern Ukraine. It also calls for a referendum to let Ukrainian voters decide whether the Crimea, which was seized by Russia, should be leased to Moscow for 50 or 100 years. Russia isn't going “to rent its own region,” Peskov said.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and Russian-speaking separatists in Ukraine began protests that escalated into a war. More than 9,800 people have died since April 2014 in fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists. A deal two years ago known as the Minsk agreement was intended to end the conflict, but skirmishes have continued.

The newspaper said the peace plan was the work of Felix Sater, a business associate who has helped Trump try to find business in Russia, and Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. They worked with Andrii Artemenko, who is running a pro-Russian political opposition movement in Ukraine, which was aided by Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Cohen told the newspaper that he had delivered the draft peace plan to the White House, leaving it in the office of Michael Flynn before he was fired as Trump's national security adviser. But Cohen told The Washington Post he did not give it to anyone in the White House.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed the comments of Putin's spokesman. “It is difficult for me to comment because it is not possible to lease something from oneself,” Lavrov said, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.