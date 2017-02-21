Supreme Court appears split on shooting of Mexican at border

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices debated border shootings and drone strikes Tuesday in a case that could preview the legal battle over President Trump's proposed ban on foreign travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

But the eight justices sounded evenly split over whether the parents of a Mexican teen can sue the border agent who shot and killed him as he stood on the Mexican side of the border.

At issue is whether the Mexican family can invoke the Constitution's protections against excessive force and for due process of law to restrain the conduct of the American agent, or whether U.S. law stops at the border.

In suits contesting President Trump's frozen travel ban, lawyers have claimed the executive order violates due process rights of foreign travelers, some of who are in this country and others who have never been here. Government lawyers say constitutional protections do not extend to foreigners who are not in this country.

The court's conservatives, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., said they were wary of extending constitutional protections beyond the nation's borders. What about a “drone strike in Iraq where the plane is piloted from Nevada?” he asked. “Why wouldn't the same analysis apply in that case?”