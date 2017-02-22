Energized Democrats battle for DNC chair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In fact, Trump seemed to suggest the Minnesota Democrat is something of a political soothsayer, tweeting that “he was the one who predicted early that I would win!”

With DNC members set to vote on a new leader in just three days, the Republican president, apparently while watching morning cable news talk shows, felt the need to weigh in. He did so with a tweet that pointed out Ellison predicted Trump would become the 45th president, shortly after former DNC Chairman Howard Dean endorsed an Ellison opponent on MSNBC.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Keith Ellison picked up a semi-endorsement from an unexpected — and potentially unwelcome — source Wednesday in his bid to become Democratic National Committee chair: President Trump.

ATLANTA — Just days before Democratic activists pick a new party chair, the contest to head the Democratic National Committee remains fluid, as national leaders grapple with how to turn an outpouring of liberal protest against President Trump into political gains.

A tight race between former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota marks the first heavily contested battle to run the organization in recent history, a reflection of a newly energized Democratic Party struggling to find the best path forward after years of losses in Congress, governor's mansions and statehouses.

Perez, who was encouraged by Obama administration officials to run for the post, has emerged as the apparent front-runner, with independent Democratic strategists tracking him at about 205 votes. But it's not yet clear whether Perez or Ellison — or one of six other long-shot candidates — is positioned to capture the required majority of the 447-member national party committee.

The strategists spoke on condition of anonymity because many DNC members they track do not want the vote count discussed publicly.

Ellison, backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his supporters, has the support of about 153 members, the strategists said.

Ellison spokesman Brett Morrow blasted the count as “totally inaccurate” and said his camp remains “incredibly confident.”

Lis Smith, a spokeswoman for another candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., also disputed the count. Buttigieg is touting his recent endorsement from former DNC Chairman Howard Dean, widely regarded as a successful party leader.

But neither the Ellison nor Smith campaigns would release their own tracking numbers, and multiple other campaigns said the strategists are accurately reflecting the state of the still-competitive race.

DNC members will vote on the final day of the party's three-day meeting that begins Thursday in Atlanta, with as many rounds as required for a candidate to secure a majority.

Even in the final days, the race remains highly volatile as DNC members try to determine which candidate could best lead a party with no formal hold on power in Washington and no unifying national leader after President Obama's departure from the White House and Hillary Clinton's loss of the presidential election.

The race could easily tip to either Perez or Ellison; a third possibility is that the committee could end up in a deadlock with the two leaders short of a majority. There's also the possibility that any of the trailing hopefuls could drop out and try to tip the scales by endorsing Perez or Ellison.

“Nobody really knows what's going to happen on Saturday,” said Texas Democratic Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa, who's backing Perez.