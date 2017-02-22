Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Suicide bomber ID'd as former Gitmo detainee

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

LONDON — A British suicide bomber who blew himself up in Iraq was identified as a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, prompting questions about how his case was handled after lawmakers and the media lobbied hard for his release.

Jamal al-Harith is said to have detonated a bomb this week at an army base near Mosul.

The Islamic State identified the 50-year-old bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani, a Muslim convert from Manchester. He was born Ronald Fiddler and was known more widely in Britain as Jamal al-Harith. He was also identified by his brother, Leon Jameson, who told the Times of London that the photo released by the Islamic State of a man in an explosives-laden car was his younger brother. He “wasted his life,” Jameson said.

In March 2004, after a massive campaign by politicians and the media, Harith was released from the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay along with four others who had been held for two years without trial.

He received a reported 1 million pounds in compensation in 2010 after the British government settled a lawsuit alleging that British agents were complicit in his torture.

Born in Manchester, Harith was a Web designer who converted to Islam in college, where he studied computing and religious studies. Shortly after the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, he was kidnapped when crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and handed over to the Taliban, who accused him of being a British spy. According to his Guantanamo prisoner file, published by WikiLeaks, he was later transferred to U.S. forces' custody and taken to Guantanamo a few months later because he was “expected to have knowledge of Taliban treatment of prisoners and interrogation tactics.” The file also said he traveled to Sudan in 1992 with “Abu Bakr, a well-known al-Qaida operative.”

He reportedly struggled to find work when he returned to the United Kingdom, and in 2014, he traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State. Shortly after he left, his wife, Shukee Begum followed him to Syria with her five young children in an attempt to persuade him to come home. She described her time in the so-called caliphate as “not my cup of tea.”

Questions have been raised about how he slipped through the surveillance net and whether it was right for the British government to campaign for his release and then pay him compensation.

Arthur Snell, the former head of Prevent, the government's flagship counterextremism program, said British authorities had failed to keep tabs on Harith.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “It's obvious that collectively the authorities — and obviously I have some personal responsibility there — we failed to be aware of what Fiddler was up to.”

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, took a swipe at Tony Blair, who was prime minister when Harith was released from the prison camp in Cuba.

“Still Think He Wasn't A Danger, Mr Blair? Fury at Labour government's £1m compensation for innocent Brit,” a headline said.

In a strongly worded statement, Blair called the Mail's coverage “utter hypocrisy.”

“It is correct that Jamal al-Harith was released from Guantanamo Bay at the request of the British Government in 2004,” he wrote. “This followed a Parliamentary and massive media campaign, led by the Daily Mail, the very paper that is now supposedly so outraged at his release and strongly supported by the then Conservative Opposition. The Mail headline shortly after he was released after months of their campaigning was ‘Freedom At Last for Guantanamo Britons.' “ Jack Straw, a Labour politician who served as foreign secretary under Blair, told the BBC that he did not think the Blair administration had made a mistake.

“I don't think I did get it wrong,” Straw said. “It's got to be acceptable, we have to be grown-up about this, that if you are asking ministers to release people . . . sometimes they may carry on with criminal activities.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.