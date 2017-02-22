Mexico takes hard line on deportations

Mexico is not happy — actually, angry — about President Trump's expectation that it would hold tens of thousands of apprehended migrants who can't be immediately deported, regardless of where they come from.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray vowed Wednesday that Mexico will not accept the Trump administration's “unilateral” directives and that President Enrique Peña Nieto will make that clear to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly when they meet Thursday.

“I want to make clear, in the most emphatic way, that the government of Mexico and the people of Mexico will not accept decisions that, in a unilateral way, are imposed by another government,” said Videgaray.

Videgaray said the Mexican government would not hesitate to turn to the United Nations to denounce actions by the United States.

The Trump administration's plan to send immigrants who can't immediately be deported to Mexico to await court hearings set off a massive outcry. It's the biggest flare up between the two longtime allies since Trump promised that Mexico would pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and further strains one of the country's most important international relationships.

The Trump administration Tuesday made public new rules on immigration enforcement that vastly expand the Department of Homeland Security's authority to detain and deport people in the country illegally.

The release of the documents signed by Kelly outlined how immigrants entitled to a court appearance would no longer be released into the United States to await their hearing date. If they couldn't be deported to their home country, many would be sent to wait in Mexico.

The two nations have long seen the issue of immigration as a sovereign issue.

While advocating for the fair treatment of Mexican nationals living and apprehended in the United States, Mexican officials have been tolerant of America's rights to impose its own policies. But Jorge Guajardo, Mexico's former ambassador to China, said the expectation that Mexico would take U.S. detainees without serious bilateral talks is a step too far.

“You can't just unilaterally decide something like this without the other country cooperating,” Guajardo said. He pointed out that many people of many nationalities, not just Central Americans, enter the United States from Mexico.

“There are humongous numbers of Chinese. It was a huge issue that I had to deal with when I was in China. Human trafficking of Chinese going through Central America or Mexico. There is this whole ring of human trafficking out of China who try to get a visa into Latin America just as a weigh point into the United States.”

Despite Videgaray's pledge to fight the measures, DHS insisted that it is working with the Mexican government and the Department of State “to determine how to best implement the guidance.”

Andrew Selee, executive vice president of the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, said the Trump administration risks damaging one of America's most important bilateral relationships.

“The reality is so much of the U.S.-Mexico relationship depends on trust,” Selee said, adding “If that trust crumbles, I don't think you'll see a collapse of cooperation, but you could see a fraying at the edges. And things once taken for granted are going to be a lot more difficult.”