Cops charged in Florida woman's shooting death

NAPLES, Fla. — The state attorney's office announced Wednesday that Punta Gorda police Chief Tom Lewis and Officer Lee Coel will face charges in the shooting death of Mary Knowlton, who was accidentally killed during a citizens police academy demonstration in August.

Coel has been charged with felony manslaughter and Lewis with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. Coel has been placed under arrest. Lewis will not be arrested but was given a summons to appear in court.

On Aug. 9, Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old retired librarian, was participating in a police night hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce when Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel, 28, shot and killed her with a weapon meant for training.

Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik said in November that a “fair” and “mutual” deal was reached between Knowlton's family and the city of Punta Gorda. The Knowlton family was paid $2 million from the city's insurance and damage recovery funds.

Knowlton was acting as a victim in a “shoot/don't shoot” scenario, and Coel — who was playing the “bad guy” — shot her several times. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation into the officer-involved shooting and submitted its findings to the state attorney's office.

Coel could get up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, Steven Russell, state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit, said. The chief could receive up to 60 days in jail.

Russell read a statement addressing the charges at the Charlotte County Justice Center Wednesday afternoon. He termed the case as a difficult, somewhat unique and tragic event.

City officials were not available to comment.

“Why did he aim the gun at her and not off to the side,” said William Glucksman, a part-time city resident. “It just sounds like a stupid mistake. Unfortunately, stuff happens and people die.”

Coel, a K-9 officer, also was involved in a $70,000 settlement between Punta Gorda and Richard Schumacher. The settlement stemmed from an October 2015 incident in which Coel attempted to stop Schumacher from riding his bike, which had a broken taillight, using his trained police dog.

In Coel's dashcam video he is heard saying, “Stop now or I'll send the dog.”

Schumacher did not obey and the 28-year-old officer parked his car and released his dog, “Spirit,” which chased Schumacher who was on foot.

Schumacher' had bite injuries that were so severe he required surgery and an 11-day hospital stay. He pled guilty to DUI on a bicycle and obstructing a police officer without violence.