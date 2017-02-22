Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump's inauguration, asks for a meeting on transgender rights

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Teenage classical singer and Richland Township native Jackie Evancho, one of the first performers to be enlisted for President Trump's inaugural festivities, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express her dismay with the administration's revocation of federal protections for transgender students and to request a meeting with the president.

In a pair of tweets, Evancho, who has a transgender sister, said she was “obviously disappointed” with the decision “to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide.”

“U gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration,” Evancho wrote in a second tweet to her more than 82,000 followers. “Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with you 2 talk #transgender rights.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump's Education and Justice departments notified the Supreme Court that the administration is ordering the nation's public schools to disregard memos the Obama administration issued during the past two years regarding transgender student rights.

Those memos said that prohibiting transgender students from using restrooms that align with their gender identity violates federal anti-discrimination laws. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier Wednesday that Trump believed the issue was best left to individual states.

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday night to questions about whether Trump plans to reply to Evancho, who performed the national anthem following Trump's swearing in last month.

Evancho, whose career got a boost in 2010 from being the runner-up on “America's Got Talent,” was among the first performers announced by Trump's inaugural committee at a time when it was struggling to attract A-list talent.

Shortly after her selection was announced, Trump said on Twitter that Evancho's album sales had “skyrocketed” as a result. “Some people just don't understand the ‘Movement,'” he wrote.

