Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in an Indiana city.

Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business in Lafayette where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday. Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Rosebrough says the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and can claim anonymously in Indiana through a limited liability corporation or other means. Rosebrough says the single winning ticket means “no one will have to share.”

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize falls to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday.

Top 10 largest U.S. Jackpots

A winning ticket for Wednesday's estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Indiana would rank as the nation's 9th largest lottery payout. Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

8. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

9. $435 million, Powerball, Feb. 22, 2017 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $429.6 million, Powerball, May 7, 2016 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.