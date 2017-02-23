Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in an Indiana city.

Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business in Lafayette where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday. Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Rosebrough says the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and can claim anonymously in Indiana through a limited liability corporation or other means. Rosebrough says the single winning ticket means “no one will have to share.”

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize falls to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday.

Top 10 largest U.S. Jackpots

A winning ticket for Wednesday's estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Indiana would rank as the nation's 9th largest lottery payout. Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

8. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

9. $435 million, Powerball, Feb. 22, 2017 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $429.6 million, Powerball, May 7, 2016 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com