Commander of bin Laden raid slams Trump's anti-media sentiment

William McRaven, a retired four-star admiral and former Navy SEAL, defended journalists this week, calling President Trump's denunciation of the media as “the enemy of the American people” the “greatest threat to democracy” he's seen in his lifetime.

That's coming from a man who's seen major threats to democracy.

McRaven, who was commander of the secretive Joint Special Operations before he retired from the military, is the man who organized and oversaw the highly risky operation that killed Osama bin Laden almost six years ago. The admiral from Texas had tapped a special unit of Navy SEALs to carry out the May 2011 raid of the elusive terrorist's hideout, a high-walled compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, The Washington Post reported shortly after bin Laden's death.

McRaven left the military in 2014 after nearly four decades and later became chancellor of the University of Texas System. The UT-Austin alumnus, who has a bachelor's degree in journalism, addressed a crowd at the university's college of communication.

“We must challenge this statement and this sentiment that the news media is the enemy of the American people,” McRaven said, according to the Daily Texan. “This sentiment may be the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime.”

“As a leader, you have to communicate your intent every chance you get and if you fail to do that, you will pay the consequences,” he said.

McRaven's remarks come amid Twitter attacks on the media by the president, who's hollered “FAKE NEWS” at several negative stories about his administration. In a widely shared tweet, Trump called the media, naming The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN, “the enemy of the American People!”