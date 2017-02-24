Iraqi jets strike ISIS in Syria for first time as troops advance in Mosul

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The deployment is not yet imminent, but concrete discussions about it are new. They follow the Air Force declaring in August that the F-35A had reached its initial operational capability, with a single squadron manned and able to carry out basic missions, and come as the Pentagon weighs increasing the U.S. role in the against the Islamic State.

“It brings a lot of assets and a lot of attributes that would aid in the fight there,” Carlisle said, citing its advanced sensors and its ability to initiate electronic attacks. “It's a platform that we will take advantage of.”

Gen. Herbert J. “Hawk” Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, told reporters Friday in Washington that the deployment could come in the “not-too-distant future” but added that a deployment to the Middle East is probably a couple of years away, after the F-35A deploys to Europe and the Pacific. The plane would give commanders in the campaign against the Islamic State a new weapon that can see other airborne aircraft better than any airplane in the U.S. arsenal — a benefit as the U.S.-led coalition increasingly shares airspace with Russian and Syrian jets.

The Air Force wants to deploy the stealthy F-35A Joint Strike Fighter in the air campaign against the Islamic State, citing the increasingly complex operating environment over Syria, but it's not clear that it will be able to do so before the conflict is over.

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraqi jets struck Islamic State targets inside neighboring Syria for the first time on Friday, Iraq's prime minister said, vowing to chase down terrorists “everywhere” as Iraqi troops opened new fronts in their battle for the city of Mosul.

The airstrikes in Bukamal, in Syria, were coordinated with Damascus and carried out through a joint intelligence-sharing and command center in Baghdad involving Syria, Iran, Iraq and Russia, according to Brig. Gen. Tahseen Ibrahim, a spokesman for Iraq's Defense Ministry. He said he had no information on whether the strikes were also coordinated with the U.S.-led coalition, which is conducting airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq and providing close air support to Iraqi forces fighting the group.

The strikes came as Iraqi forces are reaching the final stages of their operation to oust the group from the northern city of Mosul, its largest remaining stronghold in Iraq.

Backed by U.S.-led coalition jets, Iraqi ground forces made their first incursion into western Mosul on Friday after securing the airport on the city's southwestern edge. Commanders said progress was faster than expected.

The eastern side of Mosul was recaptured earlier in the grueling offensive that was launched in October.

But even as it loses ground, the Islamic State has continued to bomb civilian targets elsewhere in Iraq and Syria, where blasts near the northern town of al-Bab killed at least 50 people on Friday.

“We are determined to follow the terrorism that is trying to kill our sons and our citizens everywhere,” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said. Iraqi officials said they had information that recent attacks in Baghdad had been organized from inside Syria.

The cars used in those attacks, including one on a market in Baghdad's southwestern Bayaa neighborhood this month that killed at least 45 people, had been rigged with explosives in Bukamal and in Husaybah, on the Iraqi side of the border, Iraqi officials said. Husaybah was also the target of airstrikes Friday.

Iraq decided to carry out the strikes itself, rather than relying on the U.S.-led coalition, because it was acting on the basis of Iraqi intelligence and “it's up to us to take revenge,” said Lt. Gen. Anwar Hana, commander of Iraq's air force. The strikes were successful, he said.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command released video of the missiles hitting buildings.

The Islamic State has lost over half of the territory it once controlled in Iraq, but headway against the group has been slower in Syria.

However, Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebels recaptured the town of al-Bab on Thursday, pushing the Islamic State from its final foothold along Syria's northern border with Turkey.

The offensive, which began in early December, has reduced much of al-Bab to a ghost town, its prewar population of about 100,000 having dwindled to the low thousands.

Suspected Islamic State car bombs killed at least 50 people in the village of Sousyan, about six miles northwest of al-Bab, on Friday, witnesses and the opposition activist-run Aleppo Media Center said.

The attacks hinted at the scope of the challenges facing the Turkey-backed forces as they seek to restore security to areas they have retaken from the Islamic State.

In Iraq, commanders said that they were making rapid progress against the militants in western Mosul, after an offensive for the second half of the city was launched a week ago.

Before the offensive began, military officials said they were unsure what levels of fighters and resources the militants had kept in reserve to defend the eastern side of the city, which is more densely populated than the eastern side.

“We are advancing faster than expected,” said Lt. Gen. Sami al-Aradhi, from Iraq's counterterrorism forces. He said “tens” of Islamic State militants surrendered Friday and that Iraqi forces had retaken the Ghizlani military camp on the city's outskirts and stormed the Mamon neighborhood.

The Islamic State used car bombs, snipers and weaponized drones to slow the advance.