White House defends contacts with FBI over Russia reports

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday defended chief of staff Reince Priebus against accusations he breached a government firewall when he asked FBI Director James Comey to publicly dispute media reports that Trump campaign advisers had been frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents.

President Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, argued Priebus had little choice but to seek Comey's assistance in rebutting what Spicer said were inaccurate reports about contacts during last year's presidential campaign. The FBI did not issue the statement requested by Priebus and has given no sign one is forthcoming.

“I don't know what else we were supposed to do,” Spicer said.

The Justice Department has policies in place to limit communications between the White House and the FBI about pending investigations. Trump officials on Friday not only confirmed contacts between Priebus and the FBI, but engaged in an extraordinary public airing of those private conversations.

Spicer said it was the FBI that first approached the White House about the veracity of a New York Times story asserting that Trump advisers had contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the presidential campaign.

Spicer said Priebus then asked FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe if they would condemn the story publicly, which they declined to do.

“The chief of staff said, ‘Well, you've put us in a very difficult situation,' ” Spicer said. “ ‘You've told us that a story that made some fairly significant accusations was not true. And now you want us to just sit out there.' ”

The FBI would not comment .

The revelations were the latest wrinkle in Trump's already complicated relationship with the FBI and other intelligence agencies. He has accused intelligence officials of releasing classified information about him to the media, declaring in a tweet Friday morning that the FBI was “totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Priebus of “an outrageous breach of the FBI's independence” and called on the Justice Department's inspector general to look into all conversations Priebus and other White House officials have held with the FBI on ongoing investigations.

“The rule of law depends on the FBI's complete independence, free from political pressure from the targets of its investigations,” Pelosi said.

A 2009 memo from then-Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department is to advise the White House on pending criminal or civil investigations “only when it is important for the performance of the president's duties and appropriate from a law enforcement perspective.”

Ron Hosko, a retired FBI assistant director, said the discussions between the FBI and the Trump White House were inadvisable.

“It is a very slippery slope,” Hosko said. “Do I get in the position of where I'm updating the White House on my priority criminal cases? The answer is, no, I should not be doing that.”

Other FBI veterans said the interactions between Priebus and the FBI were not unprecedented. Robert Anderson, a retired executive assistant director who served under Comey and oversaw counterintelligence investigations, said contacts between the bureau and White House are “usually very well documented” to avoid the perception of inappropriate contacts.