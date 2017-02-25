Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump says he won't attend correspondents' dinner

The Washington Post | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

President Donald Trump will not attend the White House correspondents' dinner, after a campaign and early tenure in which he continually battled with the press.

Trump announced his decision on Twitter late Saturday afternoon. The dinner is scheduled for April 29.

He tweeted: I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!

Shortly after Trump's tweet, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, which sponsors the annual event, said in an email that the dinner would take place even without Trump's attendance.

“(The dinner) has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic,” WHCA president Jeff Mason said. “We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump regularly lashed out at the press, singling out news outlets for being “dishonest” and at one point barring The Washington Post from covering his campaign events. Since his election, he has accused certain media outlets of publishing “fake news.” Earlier this month, the tense relationship reached a boil when Trump called the media “the enemy of the American People.”

