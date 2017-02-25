Buffett sticks to business, avoids politics in letter

OMAHA, Neb. — Investors who wanted billionaire Warren Buffett to address the current state of the world in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders will likely be disappointed, but they can still take some comfort in his consistently rosy long-term outlook for the U.S. economy.

Buffett re-emphasized points he's made in the past, such as his advice to avoid high Wall Street fees by investing in low-cost index funds. And he again praised the country's market system for its ability to allow Americans to continue building “mind-boggling amounts” of wealth over time.

Unlike last year's letter, when the longtime Democrat and Hillary Clinton supporter took the opportunity to say he thought the country was in much better shape than some presidential candidates made it sound, Buffett mostly steered clear of politics this year.

“I'll repeat what I've both said in the past and expect to say in future years: Babies born in America today are the luckiest crop in history,” wrote Buffett.

Without mentioning Trump's immigration policies, Buffett did note that “a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants” played a significant role in the country's prosperity.

Buffett will likely address other topics during a three-hour television appearance Monday on CNBC, but he still may leave some people wanting more.

Investment manager Cole Smead said he felt that Buffett spent too much of the letter extolling Berkshire's virtues instead of talking about how he'll approach investing the company's $86 billion cash or what went wrong with the failed $143 billion bid for Unilever that Berkshire took part in with 3G Capital. Smead said the 86-year-old Buffett and his investing partner, 93-year-old Charlie Munger, seem concerned about their legacies and how Berkshire is perceived.

“This letter was more about Warren and Charlie's epitaph even more so than prior letters,” said Smead, who is with Seattle-based Smead Capital Management.