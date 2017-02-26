Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Actor Bill Paxton, 61, dies after complications from surgery

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Bill Paxton, 61, who had big roles in movies such as “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” “A Simple Plan,” “Weird Science,” “Twister” and “True Lies,” and in the TV serioes “Big Love,” has died at 61.

Paxton died from complications from surgery, according to a statement from a representative of Paxton's family.

Paxton's career began in B-movies, experimental film and music videos. He moved through bit parts in big pictures and then to leading roles. The epitome of a working actor, he described his on-screen presence as that of “a very straight-looking guy, very old-fashioned.”

“I consider myself an everyman, and there will always be an underdog quality to my stuff,” Paxton said in 1995.

Paxton often found a way to make these roles his own. For example, as Private Hudson in James Cameron's film “Aliens,” Paxton's desperate, defeated whine after a spaceship crash became a catchphrase: “Game over, man! Game over!”

Born William Paxton in Fort Worth, Texas, the actor was the son of a hardwood salesman and, he said in a 2009 interview, expected that he'd follow the same path. But after taking theater classes in high school, Paxton decided to become an actor.

He moved to Los Angeles when he was in his late teens. One of his first jobs was at New World Pictures as a set designer for famed B-movie producer and director Roger Corman on the Angie Dickenson movie “Big Bad Mama.” A year later, he acted in “Crazy Mama,” a New World production directed by a young Jonathan Demme.

Paxton played a blue-haired punk rocker in the opening scene of “The Terminator,” a role that led to a friendship with director Cameron and jobs in “Aliens,” “True Lies” and “Titanic.”

Paxton's acclaimed turn in “Apollo 13,” where he was cast alongside Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon, further confirmed the actor's abilities.

