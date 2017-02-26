Police: Crash suspect's alcohol level 3 times legal limit
NEW ORLEANS — Police on Sunday identified the man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans while intoxicated. The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement identifying the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto. He's being held at the city's jail on $125,000 bond and being charged with first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.
The accident happened Saturday during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.
Police say 28 people were hurt in the accident that sent three people to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. There were no fatalities.
Police say a breath alcohol test determined that Rizzuto's alcohol level was three times the legal limit after the he was arrested. Twenty-one people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims taken to the trauma center in guarded condition.