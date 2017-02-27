Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
REUTERS
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
REUTERS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
This undated computer generated illustration provided by SpaceX shows a Dragon Crew spacecraft in Earth orbit (AP Photo/SpaceX)



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a “significant” deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous - unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won't land on it.

