Trump seeks help of insurers

The Democratic leader said that, by contrast, his party has defied expectations of divisiveness by uniting against much of Trump's Cabinet and his push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The comments highlighted how Democrats have been emboldened by Republican stumbles as they seek to stop the GOP from shredding key parts of the law. While Trump and many Republicans campaigned on the promise of getting rid of it, they have yet to coalesce around a clear plan to make it happen.

“I predict the discord in their party will grow as Republicans return to Washington after this last week of angry town halls,” Schumer said. “I believe the odds are very high we will keep the ACA, it will not be repealed.”

Speaking at a question-and-answer session at the National Press Club, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pointed to widespread disagreement among Republicans about how to go about undoing key parts of the law, as well as intense pressure from constituents urging them not to rush ahead with their effort.

WASHINGTON — The top Democratic senator predicted Monday that Republicans will fail to fulfill their long-stated goal of repealing and replacing the federal health-care law, as he went on the attack against President Trump on the eve of his first address to a joint session of Congress.

WASHINGTON — President Trump sought Monday to bring the nation's largest insurance companies on board with his plans to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, saying their help was needed to deliver a smooth transition to the Republicans' new plan.

“We must work together to save Americans from Obama-care — you people know that and everyone knows that — to create more competition and to bring down prices substantially,” Trump told insurers at a meeting at the White House.

The gathering took place a day before Trump was to deliver a major policy speech to the Congress. In attendance at the meeting were insurers who participate in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges as well as some that have pulled most or all of their Obamacare individual insurance offerings.

The president needs insurers to participate in the individual insurance market to keep up competition and keep costs in check.

“It's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated,” Trump said.

The speech to Congress is a chance for Trump to elaborate on his healthcare policy, one of his top domestic priorities. Trump and Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama's signature piece of domestic policy, but have not released details yet.

Trump told the insurers that his changes would include expanded healthcare savings accounts, which are tax-free savings accounts typically used with high-deductible insurance plans, and the sale of health plans across state lines. He also said that he wanted states to have more flexibility but did not provide details.

Trump previously discussed these ideas on the campaign trail. It is unclear how they would be implemented or what changes he might make to Medicaid expansion, another key component of the Obamacare law.

Trump told insurers, including UnitedHealth Group, Anthem and Aetna, that he was directing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to work with them “to ensure a smooth transition to the new plan.”

The administration recently granted the insurers one of their biggest requests and proposed a rule that would tighten eligibility verification for subsidized plans and allow them to seek unpaid premiums.

Trump is seeking support from the nation's governors for changes. The Obamacare law, which extended health insurance to 20 million Americans, has been popular in many states, even those controlled by Republicans. But it has also been criticized for its steep premium increases.