Cosby jury to come from another county

NORRISTOWN — Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial this spring will stay in Montgomery County, but will be decided by jurors from outside the county, a judge ruled Monday, citing pervasive local media coverage of the case.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill said he remained optimistic that moving jury selection would not delay the scheduled June 5 trial date.

O'Neill said he intended to sequester the jurors for the trial. “No matter where we go, I have a feeling that (the media) will follow,” he said.

Deciding just where those jurors will come from now falls to the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court. Typically, the court looks for counties similar in size to the original location of the prosecution, though there is no legal requirement to do so.

Supreme Court staff members will begin looking for a county not bordering Montgomery County from which the jurors will come as soon they receive the judge's order, said Art Heinz, a spokesman for the court.

Cosby's lawyers pushed during a brief hearing Monday to draw the panel from an urban center of at least 1.2 million people, which would have limited the choices to Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. O'Neill, however, appeared skeptical that the state's court administrators had an obligation to consider their views in making the decision. Heinz said Monday that input from lawyers involved in the case is “not something that's typically done.”