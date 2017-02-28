Israeli watchdog lays blame in Gaza war

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JERUSALEM — Israel's intelligence was severely lacking and its military not adequately prepared to swiftly destroy the network of offensive tunnels used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip, according to a scathing official report released Tuesday.

Critics seized on the report by Israel's state comptroller to argue that the failures prolonged the war, which lasted 50 days, and led to greater losses on both sides.

The report highlights systemic shortfalls in the planning, preparations and real-time decisions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, the army's chief of staff at the time and others in the security cabinet.

If Israel's objective in the war was to find and destroy dozens of attack tunnels dug by Gaza's militant Islamist organizations to infiltrate into Israel, its mission failed, the report states.

The investigators estimated that only half of the tunnels were neutralized by the war's end in August 2014 — despite claims by Israel's military that it had eliminated the threat.

“Even though the threat of the tunnels was severe and was known to the army's southern command since 2008, the military's southern command had no strategic operational plan to deal with the threat,” the investigators said.

The report was written by an Israeli general and released by the comptroller, Yosef Shapira, after an audit from September 2014 to August 2016.

In Israeli eyes, the report is far more important than those previously released by human rights groups and the United Nations.

The comptroller's report does not address exactly how many of the tunnels are still operational.

Israeli forces continue to report that Hamas is digging new tunnels and expanding older ones. Since the war's end, the Gaza front has been relatively quiet, though Salafist groups in the coastal enclave occasionally fire rockets into Israeli territory.

The report highlights that in the months between the creation of Netanyahu's previous administration, in March 2013, and the start of hostilities with Hamas in July 2014, his security cabinet did not discuss how conditions in the Gaza Strip — soaring unemployment, lack of water and electricity blackouts — could pressure Hamas to go to war.

The war was preceded by weeks of Israeli pressure on Hamas militants in the West Bank, including hundreds of arrests, after three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped by a Hamas cell near Hebron. The teens were found dead a week before the war began July 7.

Seventy-four Israelis, including 68 soldiers, and more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed in the fighting.