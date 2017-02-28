Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Israeli watchdog lays blame in Gaza war

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

JERUSALEM — Israel's intelligence was severely lacking and its military not adequately prepared to swiftly destroy the network of offensive tunnels used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip, according to a scathing official report released Tuesday.

Critics seized on the report by Israel's state comptroller to argue that the failures prolonged the war, which lasted 50 days, and led to greater losses on both sides.

The report highlights systemic shortfalls in the planning, preparations and real-time decisions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, the army's chief of staff at the time and others in the security cabinet.

If Israel's objective in the war was to find and destroy dozens of attack tunnels dug by Gaza's militant Islamist organizations to infiltrate into Israel, its mission failed, the report states.

The investigators estimated that only half of the tunnels were neutralized by the war's end in August 2014 — despite claims by Israel's military that it had eliminated the threat.

“Even though the threat of the tunnels was severe and was known to the army's southern command since 2008, the military's southern command had no strategic operational plan to deal with the threat,” the investigators said.

The report was written by an Israeli general and released by the comptroller, Yosef Shapira, after an audit from September 2014 to August 2016.

In Israeli eyes, the report is far more important than those previously released by human rights groups and the United Nations.

The comptroller's report does not address exactly how many of the tunnels are still operational.

Israeli forces continue to report that Hamas is digging new tunnels and expanding older ones. Since the war's end, the Gaza front has been relatively quiet, though Salafist groups in the coastal enclave occasionally fire rockets into Israeli territory.

The report highlights that in the months between the creation of Netanyahu's previous administration, in March 2013, and the start of hostilities with Hamas in July 2014, his security cabinet did not discuss how conditions in the Gaza Strip — soaring unemployment, lack of water and electricity blackouts — could pressure Hamas to go to war.

The war was preceded by weeks of Israeli pressure on Hamas militants in the West Bank, including hundreds of arrests, after three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped by a Hamas cell near Hebron. The teens were found dead a week before the war began July 7.

Seventy-four Israelis, including 68 soldiers, and more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed in the fighting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.