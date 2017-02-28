Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

West Virginia bill to ban kids from tanning beds advances

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

CHARLESTON — Citing skin cancer risks, lawmakers in West Virginia are considering joining more than a dozen other states that prohibit anyone under 18 from using tanning salons.

A House of Delegates health committee on Tuesday advanced the bill that would strengthen an existing law to a judiciary committee.

Under a 2013 state law, children under the age of 14 are already banned from tanning beds in West Virginia businesses, and those 14 to 17 need parental permission or consent. The latest bill would ban anyone under 18, even if they get parental permission.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 43 states regulate minors' use of tanning facilities, and 15 states and the District of Columbia ban them outright for people under 18.

Besides West Virginia, nine other states are seeking to toughen existing laws this year.

In 2009, the World Health Organization declared tanning beds to be carcinogens.

Just as West Virginia doesn't allow parental consent for 14- to 17-year-olds to smoke, “I think that we as a state should also consider not exposing our children to the tanning beds under the age of 18,” said Taylor County Republican Delegate Amy Summers. “I'm afraid that parents are making decisions for their children that don't affect that parent, except for when they bury that child because they've died of skin cancer.”

The Food and Drug Administration says 1.6 million children visit tanning salons each year. UV radiation from any source can cause skin cancer, burns, premature skin aging and eye damage. Tanning at a young age greatly increases skin cancer risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the American Academy of Dermatology says people exposed to radiation from indoor tanning are 59 percent more likely to develop melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, than those who have never tanned indoors.

Raleigh County Republican Lynne Arvon, who works in the medical field and opposes tanning beds, said she was concerned that West Virginia would lose business to all surrounding states, where parental consent is allowed.

“This doesn't affect any other person but the person and the parents who choose to use the tanning bed,” Arvon said. “For those reasons I have to oppose it.”

The bill doesn't apply to tanning beds in homes. Spray-on tanning facilities also are unaffected.

Penalties for tanning salons that serve minors range from $100 for a first offense to as much as $1,000 for a third offense.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.