Yemen raid sheds light on explosives

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. official says the Yemen raid by U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on the al-Qaida affiliate there, including on the explosives they're manufacturing and the types of threats they're developing.

The official said the list describing the types of intelligence collected during the January raid filled more than three pages and included data on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula's training techniques and targeting priorities. Such information gives insight into the group's attack planning.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the operation that ended in a fierce firefight. A Navy SEAL, 14 terrorists and several civilians were killed. Senior U.S. officials have called it a success.

The official wasn't able to discuss details of the classified operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, President Trump has resisted accepting responsibility for authorizing the mission and the subsequent death of Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday morning, Trump said the mission “was started before I got here.”

He noted that the operation was something his generals “were looking at for a long time doing.”

“This was something that was, you know, just — they wanted to do,” Trump said. “And they came to see me and they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected.

“And they lost Ryan,” Trump continued.

Owens is the first service member killed in the line of duty during Trump's administration.

Trump traveled to greet Owens' body when it was returned to U.S. soil. Later, Owens' father said that he refused to meet Trump that day and has called for an investigation into the decision-making that led to the operation.