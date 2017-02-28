Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump casts doubt on anti-Semitic incidents

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

President Trump questioned who was behind a recent spate of anti-Semitic threats and incidents during a meeting with state attorneys general Tuesday, one of the people present said after the gathering.

When the recent threats against Jewish facilities and vandalism at a Jewish cemetery came up during the meeting, the president responded by calling the incidents “reprehensible” but then “made this reference that sometimes it's the reverse,” according to a spokesman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“He used that word ‘reverse' several times,” said Joe Grace, a spokesman for Shapiro. Grace was relaying what Shapiro had said publicly earlier Tuesday during a phone call with reporters.

Shapiro's account of the meeting with Trump was first reported by website Billy Penn. According to the Billy Penn report, a reporter asked if Shapiro interpreted Trump's statements to mean that the president thinks his supporters are being framed, but Shapiro responded by saying he is unsure what Trump was implying.

“The attorney general honestly does not know what the president meant by that,” Grace said, adding that Shapiro “hoped that there would be clarity on those remarks” when Trump delivers a speech before Congress on Tuesday evening.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump supporter during the campaign, attended the meeting but declined to comment about what was said.

“I know first-hand President Trump cares deeply about our Jewish community and is extremely upset by these attacks,” Bondi said in a statement. “His daughter, son-in-law and three of his grandchildren are Jewish. We pray these attacks, as well as any potential copycat attacks, cease.”

Trump's comments on the issue came after a wave of bomb threats at Jewish centers and schools on Monday and the toppling of more than 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia over the weekend. The bomb threats were the latest in a spate of such incidents nationwide so far this year, while the headstone episode occurred a week after similar vandalism at a cemetery near St. Louis.

There have been a total of 100 bomb threats called in to Jewish schools and Jewish Community Centers since the beginning of January, according to the Jewish Community Center Association of North America.

Last week, Trump offered his first public condemnation of the anti-Semitic incidents, relenting in the face of extensive criticism about his refusal to comment publicly. Trump was asked about the subject during two news conferences earlier this month, but he declined to condemn the anti-Semitic episodes, instead responding to one question by discussing his electoral victory and replying in the other briefing by criticizing the reporter who asked the question.

