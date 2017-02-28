Attorney general promises crackdown on potential surge in violent crime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — In his first major speech as the nation's top law enforcement official, Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised Tuesday to launch an aggressive crackdown on a surge in homicides and violent crime that he warned could be the harbinger of a long-term rise in street violence.

“I sense that we could be at a pivotal time,” Sessions told a gathering of state attorneys general in Washington.

Although the nation's murder and violent crime rates have plummeted in recent decades and are near historic lows, Sessions cited statistics that indicate violent crime rose by 3 percent and murders by nearly 11 percent in 2015, compared with the previous year.

Sessions acknowledged that crime has dropped substantially since the late 1980s and the early 1990s, when he served as a federal prosecutor in Alabama. But he said he worries that the recent rise in reported criminal violence in major cities is not “a blip.”

“I'm afraid it represents the beginning of a trend,” he said.

He blamed the increased violence on low police morale, increasing drug use and fear of police in some communities.

In his address Tuesday and during a brief press conference on Monday, Sessions foreshadowed a push by the Justice Department to become more involved in the investigation and prosecution of drug cartels, violent gangs and other groups that fuel street crimes.

He said the Justice Department would create a law enforcement task force to develop strategies to reduce crime, identify flaws in existing laws and policies, and to propose legislation and tactics.

Sessions also vowed to push the Justice Department to be more responsive to local needs while promising an assertive effort to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes with guns.

Robbers and other criminals may be less likely to commit offenses “if they know they're going to get popped, they're going to federal court, they'll get five years and probably get sent off” to federal prison, Sessions told reporters. “It does have an intimidating effect.”

The attorney general expressed skepticism about the Obama administration's expansive investigations into police departments for alleged civil rights violations and other abuses. Federal investigators were sharply critical of police in Baltimore and Chicago, for example.

Sessions indicated that those probes contributed to police officers feeling beleaguered from what they believe to be unwarranted criticism. Police also are pulling back because they worry about getting in trouble if they make a mistake, he said.

“We need to help police departments get better, not diminish their effectiveness, and I'm afraid we have done some of that,” Sessions said. “So we're going to pull back on this.”

His approach is not a surprise. Police unions strongly backed President Trump in his run for the presidency, and Sessions told senators during his confirmation hearing that he was concerned that suing police departments could hurt morale and hamper their effectiveness.

“It's a difficult thing for a city to be sued by the Department of Justice and to be told that your police department is systemically failing to serve the people of the state or the city,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, adding that “we need to be careful and respectful of (police) departments.”

Meanwhile, fueling speculation that the Trump administration will try to block California and other states from allowing recreational marijuana use, Sessions said he was concerned about the rush toward legalization.

“I am dubious about marijuana,” he said. “I'm not sure we're going to be a better, healthier nation if we have marijuana sold at every corner grocery store.”

Even as more states vote to legalize recreational pot — with California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada voting to do so in November — the possession and sale of marijuana is still a federal crime, creating a source of tension between the states and the feds.

Sessions has long opposed legalization, calling pot “a real danger” in a Senate hearing last year on the subject. But the former Alabama senator has not clearly said what he plans to do about it — and a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the industry.

“I think everyone's just waiting anxiously to see what they have in store,” said Priscilla Vilchis, the Los Angeles-based CEO of Premium Produce, which has cultivation and manufacturing licenses in Nevada and is trying to expand to California.