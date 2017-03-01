Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump salutes widow of slain SEAL in emotional moment

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress.

Updated 11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON -- The widow of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in Yemen stood in the balcony of the House chamber, tears streaming down her face as she looked upward and appeared to whisper to her husband.

Democrats and Republicans alike stood for minutes to applaud Carryn Owens, giving her the loudest cheers of the night in a rare moment of unity during President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress. Her husband, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens, was killed last month in a raid approved by Trump, a decision that has been sharply criticized by some - including the slain SEAL's father - and which Trump continued to defend Tuesday night.

Trump, near the end of his hour-long speech, paid tribute to Carryn Owens, a surprise guest whose presence in the first lady's box was not announced in advance by the White House.

“The challenges we face as a nation are great. But our people are even greater. And none are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform,” said Trump, who said they were “blessed” to be joined by Owens.

The president then turned to the balcony where Owens sat next to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and said “Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero - battling against terrorism and securing our nation.”

The chamber roared with cheers as Owens stood and cried, creating what would likely become the signature moment of Trump's address.

But Owens' death, as well as the killing of several civilians, has raised questions about the effectiveness of the raid, and Trump took a moment to again litigate the decision. He quoted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defending the action, saying “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.”

“Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity,” Trump said. “For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom - we will never forget him.”

He also struck an awkward note, saying that the prolonged ovation would have made Carryn's slain husband “very happy, because I think he just broke a record” for applause.

Carryn Owens cheered the president's remarks. But Owens' father, Bill, has denounced the raid that took his son's life and refused to meet with Trump when the president greeted the Navy SEAL's remains when they were returned to the United States. He told the Miami Herald last weekend that the raid was a “stupid mission” and called for an investigation.

“Don't hide behind my son's death to prevent an investigation,” the elder Owens warned Trump. He did not attend the speech.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.