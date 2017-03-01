Rock of ages? Older than we think

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scientists have found what they claim are the oldest-known fossils on Earth, embedded in Canadian rocks that are at least 3.7 billion years old.

If they are right, the discovery suggests that life on Earth began within 200 to 500 million years of the birth of the planet 4.5 billion years ago.

“These findings show that life managed to emerge and evolve very rapidly on Earth,” said Matthew Dodd, a graduate student at the University College London and first author of a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

He added that even at this early date, the organisms appear to be quite complex in their design.

“That means we're not even at the origin of life yet,” he said.

The discovery was made in rocks collected from the Nuvvuagittuq supracrustal belt in Quebec, Canada.

Back in 2004, scientists discovered that the oldest rocks from this area date back nearly 3.8 billion years, and they may go back as far as 4.3 billion years.

“There are less than five other places on the planet with rocks as old as these,” Dodd said.

Dominic Papineau, a geochemist and astrobiologist also at University College London and a co-author on the paper, collected palm-sized rock samples from the site back in 2008.

The team sliced the rocks into sections about 30 microns in width — thin enough to see light shining through them. With the aid of a microscope, the researchers were able to map the minerals in each slice. After that, they scanned the cut side of the rocks with a laser, which gave them an even finer view of the chemistry inside.

In the new study, the authors identified microscopic tubes and filaments embedded in the rocks, including those attached to clumps of iron.

In their view, the filaments look remarkably similar to microfossils in much younger rocks found near hydrothermal vents in Norway and off the coast of California.

Some experts disagree.

One of them is Martin Van Kranendonk, an early life researcher and head of the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

“These fall in the category of dubiofossils at best,” he said, “ but I would say they are not fossils.”

Abigail Allwood, a geologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Calif., agreed.

“I'm skeptical about the interpretations in the paper,” she said.