World

$5M salary disclosure chases postal service chief

Usa Today | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 8:45 p.m.

A furor has erupted in Australia after the head of the country's government-owned postal service was revealed to have earned 5.6 million Australian dollars, or $4.3 million, last year.

Ahmed Fahour, the director of Australia Post, resigned on Feb. 22 after his whopping pay packet was revealed by a Senate committee.

The postal service had attempted to conceal it.

Fahour's pay is 10 times that of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who said he thought it was “a very big salary for that job.”

“I think that salary, that remuneration is too high,” Turnbull said.

Fahour said he was not resigning because of his salary becoming public, but because he felt it was the right time to step down after seven years in the role.

He will leave the job in July.

John Stanhope, the chairman of Australia Post, told a Senate committee hearing in the capital Canberra on Tuesday that it had been a mistake not to publicly disclose the salaries of senior management.

“We need our salary packages to be commercially competitive to attract and retain talented people in a competitive, executive talent market,” he said, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Carl Rhodes, a professor of management at the University of Technology Sydney, told the New York Times that Fahour's counterpart in the United States Postal Service earns about $416,000 a year.

Average earnings in Australia are $889.50 a week or $46,300 a year, according to a news.com.au report in January.

The news outlet said the difference would be “much larger” if it were not for an increase in part-time working over the past few decades.

