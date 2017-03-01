White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-fifth, eliminating key programs

Fox News Channel had the biggest audience for Trump's speech Tuesday night, with 10.8 million viewers. NBC's 9.1 million ranked second, followed in order of popularity by CBS, ABC, CNN, Univision, Fox broadcasting and MSNBC. The moment that drew the most interactions on Twitter occurred when Trump talked about fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens with his widow looking on.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that Trump's audience couldn't quite match the first such speech by predecessor Barack Obama, who drew an audience of 52.4 million in 2009.

NEW YORK — President Trump's first major address to the Congress and the nation was seen by an estimated 47.4 million people.

WASHINGTON — The Office of Management and Budget has suggested deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's budget that would reduce its staff by one-fifth in the first year and eliminate dozens of programs, according to details of a document reviewed by The Washington Post.

While White House officials have indicated that they plan to increase military spending at the expense of other discretionary funding, the new document spells out exactly how this new approach will affect long-standing federal programs that have a direct impact on Americans' everyday lives.

“The administration's 2018 budget blueprint will prioritize rebuilding the military and making critical investments in the nation's security. It will also identify the savings and efficiencies needed to keep the nation on a responsible fiscal path,” it reads. “Your (funding) level highlights the trade-offs and choices inherent in pursuing these goals.”

Acknowledging that the steep cuts “will create many challenges,” the document adds, “it also can serve as catalyst for how the agency functions in the next 10 or 20 years or beyond. By looking ahead and focusing on clean water, clean air and other core responsibilities, rather than activities that are not required by law, EPA will be able to effectively achieve its mission.”

During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump said he is determined “to promote clean air and clear water” while in office.

The plan to slash EPA's staff from its current level of 15,000 to 12,000, which could be accomplished in part through a buyout offer as well as layoffs, is one of several changes for which the new administration has asked agency staff for comment by close of business Wednesday. Multiple individuals briefed on the plan confirmed the request by OMB, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal also dictates cutting the agency's grants to states, including its air and water programs, by 30 percent, and eliminating 38 separate programs in their entirety. Programs designated for zero funding include grants to clean up brownfields, or abandoned industrial sites; a national electronic manifest system for hazardous waste; environmental justice programs; climate-change initiatives; and funding for native Alaskan villages.

Any such cuts would have to be codified through the congressional appropriations process and would likely face resistance from some lawmakers. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who used to chair the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies, said he does not think Congress will approve such a steep drop in funding.

“There's not that much in the EPA, for crying out loud,” Simpson said, noting that he and other Republicans had reduced the agency's budget dramatically in recent years.

The EPA declined to comment on the budget proposal Wednesday. But newly confirmed EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who has been a longtime critic of the agency and has insisted that one of his top goals will be to roll back key Obama-era regulations, cautioned this week that the particulars of the budget remain in flux.