World

Justice Department: Sessions had talks with Russians during campaign

Wire Reports | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. speaks to media at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions is expected to step down at some point from his Senate seat after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to serve as attorney general. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., spoke twice last year with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump's campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions's confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator's office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the presidential race.

The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump's associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.

When Sessions spoke with Kislyak in July and September, the senator was a senior member of the influential Armed Services Committee as well as one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers. Sessions played a prominent role supporting Trump on the stump after formally joining the campaign in February 2016.

Meanwhile, the House intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel said Wednesday.

“We have reached a written agreement, the minority and the majority in the House intelligence committee, that we will investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said on MSNBC.

U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia tried to help Trump win the White House by discrediting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her party through cyber attacks. President Obama, a Democrat, expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation in December.

Trump has denied any of his associates had contacts with Moscow before last year's election and dismissed the controversy as a “scam” perpetrated by a hostile news media. Moscow has denied the accusations.

California Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Monday that intelligence officials had not yet presented the panel with evidence of contacts between Trump campaign staff and Russian intelligence.

Nunes was a member of Trump's presidential transition team.

The committee, which has been probing contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, said in a statement that Nunes and Schiff had agreed on a classified six-page document laying out the scope of their investigation.

It said one question they would seek to answer was whether the Russian actions included “links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns or any other U.S. Persons.” The statement did not refer specifically to the Trump campaign.

Earlier Wednesday, Nunes told Fox News that the committee would receive a briefing from intelligence officials Thursday.

Trump fired his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, last month for misleading Vice President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

