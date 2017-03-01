Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump speech leaves GOP encouraged, but still divided

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Trump's first speech to Congress left Republicans encouraged and enthusiastic Wednesday, yet still confronting thorny divisions on health care, taxes and more.

Trump's disciplined and optimistic tone was what GOP lawmakers wanted to hear after a rocky first month that provoked daily anxiety on Capitol Hill with each new presidential tweet. Republicans welcomed Trump's presentation and his call for “a new chapter of American greatness.”

“It's just one speech, but I think what we see is a guy who comes from outside the political process now weaving his way through into becoming an effective leader,” said Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

Vice President Mike Pence said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that Trump showed Congress and the nation his “broad shoulders, big heart, reaching out, focusing on the future.”

And House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the speech a “home run.”

Yet even though Trump offered some specifics on health care and appeared to embrace a key element of a leadership-backed plan emerging in the House, his comments did little to settle an extremely difficult debate over Republicans' top legislative priority.

Indeed, a day after the president called for “unity and strength,” Republicans looked as divided as ever as they try to make good on seven years of promises to repeal and replace former President Obama's health care law. Most said Trump's speech hadn't changed that or brought them much closer together.

“I don't know that that was his intent,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. “But I mean he gave the kind of guidelines that I think most presidents give on issues like this, and it's up to us.”

As Republicans cheered and Democrats sat silently Tuesday night, Trump declared: “We should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded health savings accounts — but it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by the government.”

Those were comments House GOP leaders interpreted as an embrace of their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act with a new system built around refundable tax credits.

But conservatives who've been rebelling against that plan, denouncing the credits as a costly new entitlement, disagreed.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has joined Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky in declaring their opposition to the legislation emerging in the House. Cruz insisted that Congress should begin by passing legislation that simply repeals Obamacare like a bill Obama vetoed in early 2016.

The stance adopted by Cruz, Lee and Paul provoked familiar backbiting from other Republican senators.

“We do have some problems with two or three people on our side that make it so if this becomes a partisan vote we won't have the votes,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

