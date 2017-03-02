Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. conducts airstrikes against al-Qaida in Yemen, the first since ill-fated SEAL raid

Tribune News Service | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:27 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military conducted airstrikes in the predawn hours against suspected al-Qaida positions Thursday across three provinces in Yemen, marking the first American attacks since an ill-fated Navy SEAL raid in January.

Officials said the bombing runs against alleged al-Qaida targets in Abyan, Bayda and Shabwa provinces were planned months before the rare on-the-ground Jan. 29 raid, in which Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens and two dozen civilians were killed.

More than 20 airstrikes took place over several hours beginning at 3 a.m. local time and were coordinated with President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's fragile government, the Pentagon said.

Yemen has been locked in a civil war since 2014. The resulting chaos has allowed the terrorist group, known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, to flourish and amass power in the country.

“The strikes will degrade the AQAP's ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting,” Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. “Targets of the strikes included militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions.”

It's not clear whether intelligence gleaned from the special operations raid played any role in the airstrikes because the targets were identified ahead of time.

However, top U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, have said cellphones, laptops and other equipment collected from the raid have resulted in vital intelligence on the group.

