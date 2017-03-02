Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mali jihadist groups to merge forces

Reuters | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

NOUAKCHOTT, Mali — Mali's main jihadist groups said Thursday that they will merge under Islamist leader Iyad Ag-Ghali, whose fighters have claimed multiple attacks on Malian, French and U.N. peacekeeping forces, Mauritania's Nouakchott News Agency (ANI) reported.

Ag-Ghali's Ansar Dine will join with al-Mourabitoun, led by Algerian jihadist and smuggler Mokhtar Belmokhtar, which claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a military camp in northern Mali that killed up to 60 people and wounded more than 100 in January, ANI said.

France intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive back Islamist groups that seized the desert north a year earlier, but despite that and a costly U.N. peacekeeping presence, Islamist terrorists conduct frequent attacks in northern Mali and use it as a base for operations in neighboring countries.

However, their various groups are seen as fragmented and often in competition with one another.

Al-Mourabitoun is believed to have carried out a number of high-profile attacks against military and civilian targets in Mali and other West African nations — including an assault by jihadist gunmen on a Radisson hotel in the capital Bamako in November 2015 that killed 20 people.

“The biggest jihadi groups in Mali said they will unite in one organization called Nusrat-ul-Islam ... under the leader Iyad Ag-Ghali,” ANI reported, citing an announcement on the Islamists' online forum.

ANI showed a picture of Ag-Ghali and four other bearded jihadis sitting around a laptop.

The Massina Brigades, a central Malian group mostly staffed by Fulani herders and an offshoot of al-Qaida's north African wing called the Sahara Emirat, will join the merged entity, ANI said.

ANI sometimes enjoys privileged access to information on the shadowy networks of Saharan Islamist fighters. In 2013, it reported several exclusives about an al-Mourabitoun attack on a gas facility in Algeria that killed 38 hostages.

The newly formed group pledged allegiance to Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah, al-Qaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri and the leader of al-Qaida's north African franchise Abu Musab Abdul Wadud.

