Former journalist charged with making bomb threats against Jewish facilities

Authorities investigating recent bomb threats against Jewish institutions nationwide arrested a former journalist Friday morning and said he was behind at least some of the threats, describing them as part of the man's campaign to harass a woman.

The arrest in St. Louis appears to be the first made in response to a recent wave of bomb threats at Jewish centers and schools across the country in recent days. Headstones have been vandalized at Jewish cemeteries in Missouri, Pennsylvania and, most recently, upstate New York.

But officials said Friday that they don't believe the man — Juan Thompson, 31 — was behind all of the calls or the vandalism.

The bomb threats against Jewish centers and schools in January and February — including another string of such calls on Monday that evacuated schools in Maryland and Virginia, among other places — brought the total number of incidents to 100 across dozens of states, according to the Jewish Community Center Association of North America. The threatening behavior, arriving at a time of increased anxiety about anti-Semitism, has prompted frenzied evacuations and forced people to scramble from schools, offices and day cares, sometimes pushing cribs carrying young children.

Last month, a bomb threat was called in to the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York. Police said that a search did not turn up a bomb.

The FBI arrested Thompson on Friday morning in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Thompson is a journalist who was fired from the Intercept, an investigative journalism website, for fabricating quotes and misleading colleagues to cover his tracks. In an editor's note last year, the publication said Thompson had engaged in “a pattern of deception” and wrote that he created fake email accounts to impersonate people.

“We were horrified to learn this morning that Juan Thompson, a former employee of The Intercept, has been arrested in connection with bomb threats against the ADL and multiple Jewish Community Centers in addition to cyberstalking,” Charlotte Greensit, the Intercept's managing editor, said in a statement Friday. “These actions are heinous and should be fully investigated and prosecuted.”

Greensit said Thompson worked at the Intercept from November 2014 until he was fired in January 2016.

An FBI spokeswoman said Thompson is not believed to be responsible for all the threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. Thompson was arrested in St. Louis, not far from a Jewish cemetery in suburban University City, Mo., where 150 headstones were recently vandalized, but the spokeswoman said he is not believed to be responsible for that incident.

Thompson was charged with cyberstalking for allegedly communicating at least eight threats to Jewish Community Centers as part of a sustained campaign of harassment targeting a woman.

Relatives for Thompson could not be located in the wake of his arrest.

According to the complaint, the woman and Thompson had been in a romantic relationship, and after their relationship ended, he began sending defamatory emails and faxes to her workplace, making false reports that she was involved in criminal activity and making threats to the Jewish centers in her name.

Authorities said some of his threats were made in his own name, part of what they believe was an effort to make it seem as if the woman was trying to frame him. Attempts to reach the woman were not immediately successful.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court points to his Twitter page, where he rails about an ex-girlfriend he describes as a “nasty/racist #whitegirl.” In one tweet, Thompson accused the woman of harassing and threatening him before saying she had framed him for a bomb threat to a Jewish Community Center.

Thompson's page also expresses disdain for President Trump and white people generally. Trump earlier this week condemned the anti-Semitic threats and vandalism, his second such condemnation, but in a meeting with attorneys general he also questioned who was behind it and apparently suggested that it may have been the work of his political opponents.

Trump said that while the threats were reprehensible, sometimes it's “the reverse,” according to two attorneys general at the meeting. He also said last month that some bigoted public sentiments could be traced to his opponents and “it won't be my people,” but will be done to make his supporters look bad.

ADL leaders said Friday that law enforcement officials informed them that the arrest was made in the case of a bomb threat against its offices as well as “several other” facilities.

The New York Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made and referred further questions to the FBI. The bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The defendant allegedly caused havoc, expending hundreds of hours of police and law enforcement resources to respond and investigate these threats,” James P. O'Neill, the New York police commissioner, said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue those who peddle fear, making false claims about serious crimes.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly recently pledged additional support to Jewish communities after “unacceptable and escalating threats and actual harassment directed at faith-based communities around the country, with a particular focus on threats to Jewish Community Centers.”

In a statement, Kelly had said he was directing the agency “to heighten our outreach and support to enhance public safety.” As part of that, a branch of Homeland Security spoke with executive directors of the JCC association to offer more help with training and protective measures, he said.

On Thursday, the ADL said at least 16 headstones were toppled at a cemetery in Rochester, N.Y., that it said has been used by the Jewish community there for nearly a century.

“A number of headstones were recently vandalized and toppled over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester,” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. “Given the wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and disturbing vandalism at Jewish cemeteries nationwide, I am directing the state police to immediately launch a full investigation into this matter.”