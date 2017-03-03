Recusal stirs Russia rancor

WASHINGTON — Jeff Sessions' recusal from investigations related to the Trump campaign seemed to do little to quell the rancorous partisan debate over Russian meddling in the election — with Republicans trying to put the controversy to rest while Democrats pushed for the attorney general to answer more questions under oath and take more steps to ensure the independence of probes that might implicate associates of the president.

On Friday, the president jumped more fully into the back-and-forth, swiping at Democrats who themselves had met with Russian officials — as his attorney general had done — and calling, perhaps facetiously, for them to be investigated.

President Trump and his aides unearthed a more-than-a-decade-old photo of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., indulging in a doughnut and a cup of coffee with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to New York City.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin,” Trump posted on Twitter. “A total hypocrite!”

The president followed his first message with another tweet calling for a second investigation into the ties of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to Russia. The missive, which Trump sent three times in an effort to correct typos, cited a news story about Pelosi's 2010 meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which she did not acknowledge when asked about whether she had ever met the ambassador.

Meanwhile, Dianne Feinstein of California, ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested that the Justice Department inspector general investigate Sessions' decision to recuse himself in a broad probe that also would assess his involvement before he stepped aside.

The back-and-forth occurred a day after Sessions declared at a hastily called news conference that he would recuse himself from any investigations related to the Trump campaign, on which he served as a key adviser. He said he had been talking about doing so since he had taken over as attorney general and only finalized his decision Thursday.

His news conference was scheduled less than 24 hours after The Washington Post reported that Sessions had twice met with Kislyak during the presidential campaign. At his January confirmation hearing, Sessions had said he “did not have communications with the Russians.”

That revelation sparked a political firestorm in Washington, with some Democrats calling for Sessions to resign and even Republicans declaring that he should probably recuse himself from any probes related to Trump and Russia.

With Sessions stepping aside, any investigation of Trump and potential contacts between his associates and Russia will be supervised by Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia appointed by President Obama who — at least for now — is serving as the acting deputy attorney general.

Trump had appointed Boente as the attorney general for a brief time before Sessions was confirmed but after acting attorney general Sally Yates was fired over her refusal to defend the president's now-frozen travel ban. Boente is expected to be replaced soon by Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Maryland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week.

Some Democratic leaders said that they would not be satisfied until Sessions was replaced with a special counsel. That is a more dramatic step in which the attorney general would appoint someone outside the Justice Department to supervise the case.

“There is no choice but for Mr. Boente to appoint a special prosecutor,” Schumer said in a statement. “He is still in the President's chain of command and could be fired at will by the President, who has already fired the first person in this position.”