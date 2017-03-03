Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. increases bombing of al-Qaida in Yemen, citing threat to West

Tribune News Service | Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The United States has stepped up its campaign against al- Qaida targets in Yemen, launching more than 30 airstrikes in the past two days, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.

More than 20 airstrikes were conducted Thursday morning, targeting al-Qaida militants, equipment and infrastructure in Bayda, Shabwa and Abyan provinces. Those attacks were followed by at least 10 more overnight Friday against the extremist group, which is known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The Pentagon denied reports that U.S. forces had been involved in raids or firefights on the ground. “I know there have been reports of firefights, raids. There have not been any that U.S. forces have been involved in, not since the one you know about,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said, referring to the Jan. 29 commando raid in which a U.S. Navy SEAL and as many as 30 civilians were killed.

The strikes against al-Qaida are part of a plan developed at the end of President Barack Obama's administration and were not based on information collected during the Jan. 29 raid, Davis said. The Pentagon did not rule out more airstrikes in the coming days.

“I don't want to telegraph future operations but this is part of a plan to go after this very real threat and ensure they are defeated,” Davis said.

A U.S. defense intelligence official, who spoke at a briefing on the condition of anonymity, estimated that the number of al-Qaida fighters in Yemen is somewhere in the low thousands.

