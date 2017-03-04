U.N. report shows North Korea using Africa to slip sanctions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JOHANNESBURG — North Korean weapons barred by U.N. sanctions ended up in the hands of U.N. peacekeepers in Africa, a confidential report says.

That incident and others in more than a half-dozen African nations show how North Korea, despite facing its toughest sanctions in decades, continues to avoid them on the world's most impoverished continent with few repercussions.

The annual report by a U.N. panel of experts on North Korea, obtained by The Associated Press, illustrates how Pyongyang evades sanctions imposed for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs to cooperate “on a large scale,” including military training and construction, in countries from Angola to Uganda.

Among the findings was the “largest seizure of ammunition in the history of sanctions” against North Korea, with 30,000 rocket-propelled grenades found hidden under iron ore that was destined for Egypt in a cargo vessel heading toward the Suez Canal. The intended destination of the North Korean-made grenades, seized in August, was not clear.

Discovering such evasions is challenging because Africa has the world's lowest rate of reporting on monitoring U.N. sanctions on North Korea. Just 11 of 54 countries turned in reports last year, the U.N. report says.

“African enforcement tends to be lax,” Marcus Noland, an expert on North Korea at the Petersen Institute for International Economics, wrote last month.

He said North Korea's long military involvement in Africa, and its growing interest in trade there to reduce its deep dependence on China, “bring the continent's relationship with North Korea into increasing conflict with tightening U.N. sanctions.”

A year ago, the United States led an effort to impose the toughest U.N. sanctions in two decades against North Korea after the country's latest nuclear test and rocket launch.

But North Korea continues to train and equip some African militaries, the U.N. report says.

In Uganda, seen as a regional security ally for the United States, North Korea's military has been training Ugandan air force pilots and technicians under a contract set to expire in March 2018. Uganda has been warned that violates sanctions, the U.N. report says.