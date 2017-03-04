Trump supporters march to declare pride in president, slam opponents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From Colorado's state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Trump on Saturday, waving “Deplorables for Trump” signs and even carrying a life-size cutout of the president.

Chelsea Thomas, an accountant from Thornton, Colo., took her family — and the life-size cardboard cutout of Trump — to the rally in Denver. She said the family has taken it with them on camping trips and boat rides and to a country music festival.

“It's nice to be surrounded by people who share your morals and opinions,” Thomas said as her son walked back and forth across the grass with a Trump flag.

Supporters at the rallies clashed with generally smaller groups of counterprotesters.

Six people protesting the rally in St. Paul, Minn., were arrested on felony riot charges after they lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol and fled, police said. About 400 people attended the St. Paul event, and about 50 showed up to protest it.

In Nashville, two people were arrested as protesters clashed with Trump supporters at the Tennessee Capitol. In Olympia, Wash., the state patrol said four demonstrators were arrested, KOMO-TV reported. Authorities did not say whether the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reported that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.

In Berkeley, Calif., people wearing goggles, motorcycle helmets or gas masks or with their faces half-covered with bandanas pushed each other, threw punches and hit each other with the sticks holding their signs or American flags.

Near Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Palm Beach Post reported, both sides exchanged profanity. Trump's motorcade briefly stopped so he could wave at supporters there.

In Ohio, Trump supporter Margaret Howe, 57, of Pataskala said she increasingly fears civil war.

“We did not want to have something like this happen,” she said, adding, “We came out today because Trump deserves to see he still has people for him. It's just all sad.”

Hundreds gathered in rallies on both ends of Pennsylvania to show support for Trump.

Supporters waved signs and flags and listened to speeches during Saturday's “Spirit of America” rally in Bensalem's Neshaminy State Park in eastern Pennsylvania's Bucks County.

“They love their country, and they love what Donald Trump represents, which is about making America first,” organizer Jim Worthington said.

In northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported, about 100 people gathered at a square in downtown Erie for a similar demonstration.

“We've got to get the whole country united behind this man,” said Richard Brozell, 75, who along with his wife braved the mid-20s temperatures and stiff wind chill to attend.

At a North Carolina rally, speakers said what they called dishonest media and left wing politicians are bordering on sedition in their opposition to the Republican president. Some men were seen walking through the Raleigh crowd carrying a Trump flag as well as a Confederate flag. Gathered just behind the rally was a handful of protesters, some of whom blew air horns in an attempt to disrupt the event .